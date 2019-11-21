Heading into the new season, there’s at least one thing the Battle girls basketball team isn’t lacking: energy.

“We have a lot of positive energy,” senior point guard Taryn Criblez said.

Despite the messaging in many feel-good sports movies, however, a team needs more than just positive energy to win games.

The Spartans must convert that energy into focus on the hardwood.

“What we’re trying to get them to understand is positivity is good, but you have to maintain the focus. It has to be the right type of positivity, when you’re practicing hard and challenging each other and things like that," Battle head coach Mike Fernandez said. "That’s the trick: try to get them to take that positivity that they do have and turn it into positive energy to compete, to help one another and become a better basketball team.”

Part of that energy for Battle comes from its roster being relatively young. Criblez and forward Amelia Talken are the lone seniors.

“We have a lot of new girls … so we need to learn how to play with each other,” Talken said of the Spartans. “Just coming together and being able to understand each other and how we play on the court. We’re already getting to that point.”

Battle posted an 8-18 record last season, with just two wins at home and one on the road. The rest of its victories came at neutral sites.

The Spartans are on a quest for their first winning season in program history, which dates to 2013-14, when Battle won the Class 4 District 4 title with a 12-16 record.

“We've got a pretty young roster up and down,” Fernandez said. “There is definitely some talent, though, so I’m looking to improve in our win-loss record this year. I think we have the pieces to be able to do that.”

One of those pieces is junior Eliyah McCarthy, a standout ever since her freshman year. She broke the school record for 3-pointers last season and hopes to do the same with points this year.

McCarthy, Criblez and Talken are already providing leadership on and off the court that Fernandez believes will propel the team to the winning record they’re hoping for.

“They are three kids that really work hard,” Fernandez said. “They’ve been in the classroom, they know what I want — they don’t always do it perfect — but they know what I want and how it should go.”

Another piece of the puzzle is junior Anna Sisson, who’s finishing rehab on a torn ACL she suffered in the middle of a 46-39 win over Hickman last season. Fernandez expects Sisson to return in mid-December.

Until then, the Spartans will play a small lineup with a big focus on defense.

“We’re starting small,” McCarthy said. “So that’s gonna be a big impact. Focusing on defense, for sure, getting those steals and powering down the court. We have a lot of 3-point shooters in our starting five, so we’re working on getting the points up so we can play defense and lay back a little.”

Battle has a number of intriguing matchups this season, including an appearance in the Norm Stewart Classic against Vashon and a triple-header at Columbia College. It will also face off against Bentonville (Ark.), a perennial powerhouse that was the runner-up in last year’s state tournament.

Even with such big-name opponents on the schedule, Fernandez can make one guarantee.

“I think you’ll see an energetic team," he said.