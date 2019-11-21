With the 2019-20 season drawing closer and closer, the Boonville boys and girls basketball teams along with the Boonville Pirates wrestling team found out where they will be headed at the conclusion of the season for districts.

The Pirates and Lady Pirates will compete in the Class 4 District 10 Tournament along with Camdenton, Capital City, Helias, Marshall and Osage. Dropping out from last year’s district is Warrensburg and Fulton.

The site for the district tournament will be determined at a later date and time.

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker said this year’s district will include some new faces in Capital City and Camdenton.

“With Capital City just forming as a school and with their sports programs this year, no one knows what to expect out of them,” Hunziker said. “Camdenton adds a very quality team with nice athletes that has had much success over the years and loves to play fast. Other teams like Helias, Marshall and Osage had great seasons last year and I’m sure will be very competitive again this year.”

Osage girls and Helias boys won the title last year in Boonville. The Lady Indians, the No 2 seed behind Boonville, beat fourth-seeded Marshall. Meanwhile, on the boys side of the bracket, Helias toppled No. 1 seeded Warrensburg.

Boonville boys basketball coach Mark Anderson said he knew the Pirates would be right on the border in terms of enrollment between being Class 3 and Class 4. “I would guess that, like last year, we have to be one of the smallest schools in all of Class 4 this year, too,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the district on the boys side will be really tough.

“Helias, of course, is good year in and year out,” Anderson said. “Camdenton was around .500 last year, but plays in a tough conference with many schools from Springfield. Marshall will be tough as well, as they return Jace Lance and several other really good players. Osage is in our conference so we’ll see them once or twice throughout the year before districts, and Capital City, in its first year, will be a bit of an unknown, but we will face them in a regular season contest as well.”

As for the Boonville Pirates wrestling team, they will head east this year after going south in the Clinton/Boliver/Monett district for several years.

The Pirate grapplers will remain in Class 2 and will compete in the District 2 Tournament along with Blair Oaks, Fulton, Kirksville, Lutheran St. Charles, Mexico, Moberly, Orchard Farm, Owensville, Priory, Southern Boone, St. Charles West, St. Francis Borgia, Winfield and Wright City.

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Kyle Newham said he likes that his team will have some familiarity with the teams in their district.

“We should see about 10 of the schools over the course of the season,” Newham said. “Anytime you have a district with Kirksville, Mexico and Moberly, you know that you are going to have tough competition. We will just have to use the times we see those teams over the course of the season as a measuring stick of where we are against them.”

The district for the Boonville girls wrestling team will be released at a later date and time.