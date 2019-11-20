The Ss. Peter & Paul boys seventh and eighth grade basketball team came out on the short end Tuesday night at home against Lange Middle School.

The seventh grade boys fell to Lang 48-4 while the eighth grade team lost by a score of 59-16.

Ethan Sprechar had four points, four rebounds and two steals for the seventh grade Warriors.

Isaac Watring finished the game with two rebounds and one assist while Chase Litton and Tyler Wassman added two rebounds each.

As for the eighth grade team, Rhodes Leonard tallied eight points and four rebounds. Henry Rohrbach finished the game with four points, four rebounds and one steal while Kennedy Griffy added two points and four rebounds, Ben Lutz two points, Luis Green three rebounds, Levi Jeffries two assists and one rebound and Eli Stock with one assist.

Fulton 7th (G) 28

Fulton 14

LSE seventh grader Aaleigha Elbert tossed in 10 points and grabbed two rebounds and two steals in a losing effort Monday night against Fulton.

Kendall Rhorer had two points and five rebounds while Elly Rapp added two points, two rebounds and two steals, LeAsia Bruce three rebounds and two steals and Kaila Dillender and Kierstyn Woodruff each with two rebounds.

Fulton 8th (G) 36

LSE 2

Fulton outscored LSE 11-0 in the opening quarter Monday night in Boonville.

Emma Pritchett had two points for the Lady Pirates. Emma Wells chipped in two rebounds while Hannah Strawhun and Ella Battreall added one rebound each.

Fulton 7th (B) 35

LSE 30

The Fulton boys seventh grade basketball team outscored LSE 21-15 in the first two periods Monday night at Fulton.

Rhad Leathers had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists for LSE. Cooper Pfeiffer chipped in six points and 16 rebounds while Jamal Franklin added six points and five rebounds, Zeke Pritchett two points, six rebounds and two assists, Max Rapp two points, five rebounds and one assist and D’Avion Jones with one point and four rebounds.

Fulton 8th (B) 44

LSE 27

Fulton’s Rowdy Gohring led three players in double figures with 16 points Monday night against LSE in Fulton.

Dakota Troost led all scorers for LSE with 10 points. Bentley Turner added seven, Blake Griffin four and Dakota Williams and Eric Kearns each with three.

The Pirates trailed Fulton 24-15 at the half.