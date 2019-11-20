Boonville boys and girls basketball coaches Mark Anderson and Jaryt Hunziker came away feeling pretty good about Monday night’s jamboree at the Windsor gymnasium.

Although the real season will start in 12 days in the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Versailles, Anderson said he really liked how hard the team played, especially on the defensive end.

Boonville boys and girls played Moberly in the first-two games and then closed the jamboree against Centralia.

Anderson said more than anything about the jamboree, it was just good to see some different teams.

“Since we just got all of our football and soccer guys last Friday, it might have been a little more productive if we could have had a few more practices under our belts,” Anderson said. “But we’ll have our intrasquad scrimmage next Tuesday night, and we’ll have a chance to put some more things in before then.”

Anderson said he really liked the energy and, given that they’ve only had a few practices, liked the defense as well. He said the team is trying to be a little more up-tempo this year, and they have some things to work on and some adjustments to make.

“We haven’t spent much time yet on offense, so we definitely have some things to work on offensively,” Anderson said. “However, we saw good things and had good minutes from everybody, which is a testament to how deep I think we will be this year. If I had to single somebody out, I thought Kayle Rice had a really good night. He guarded well in the post, tried to take two or three charges, knocked down a couple of perimeter shots, and played well at the top of our press.”

As for the Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team, who returns three starters from last year’s team, Hunziker said he was very pleased with their performance, especially after only 10 days of practice.

“It is always nice to be able to play someone else besides ourselves for once,” Hunziker said. “We did many things well that we can build on along with a list of things on both ends of the floor that just need more time to develop.”

Hunziker said defensive intensity, ball movement offense and outside shooting ability were a positive in the jamboree. However, the girls still need to make sure to continue to be aggressive on defense but not to ball out their opponent by fouling.

“Our hands were very active creating many deflections throughout the evening,” Hunziker said. “We moved the ball well and many times gave up a good shot for a better one by making the extra pass. The last quarter we were out and fell behind. During this time when we need to stay mentally sharp, we didn’t.