Pilot Grove girls improved to 13-3 overall by beating Santa Fe 52-36 Monday night in Pilot Grove.

Emma Sleeper finished the game with 18 points for Pilot Grove, who led 26-11 at the half. Brooke Lorenz chipped in 14, Claire Rentel 11, Ava Hoff four, Kayla Lorenz and Harlei Kammerich each with two and Halea Hoff with one.

Santa Fe was led by Aubrie Madison with 14 points.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they defeated Santa Fe 48-18.

Ian Sprick had 13 points and Logan Goehman 12 for Pilot Grove, who led Santa Fe 33-3 at the half. Maddex Douglas tossed in eight points while Alec Schupp added seven, Beau Walker four and Hayden Sleeper and Blake Gerke each with two.

Santa Fe was led by Landon Curry with nine.

New Franklin 7-8 (B) 52

Glasgow 25

Tanner Bishop had 15 points, and teammates Connor Wilmsmeyer and Jake Marshall added 14 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the New Franklin boys seventh and eighth grade basketball team past Glasgow Monday night in Glasgow.

The Bulldogs, 15-0 on the season, led Glasgow 27-16 at the half and then outscored the Yellowjackets 25-9 in the second half.

Rylan Hundley chipped in eight points while Owen Curry and Drake Clark had two and Sawyer Felten one.

Josh Korte led Glasgow with 13 points.

New Franklin (G) 21

Glasgow 19

New Franklin’s girls junior high basketball team overcame a slow start to beat Glasgow in CAC action Monday night in Glasgow.

The Lady Bulldogs, 7-8, trailed Glasgow 6-4 after first period’s end but held a 17-13 scoring edge for the rest of the game.

Kebrea Fair had eight points to lead all scorers for New Franklin. Emersyn Eads chipped in six while Tatum Hoover had four and Brynn Belstle with three.

Hallsville 7th (B) 40

LSE 39

Hallsville rallied from a two-point deficit after one period of play by outscoring LSE’s seventh grade 32-29 for the rest of the game last Friday in Boonville.

Cooper Pfeiffer had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Pirates, who trailed 25-23 at the half and 35-32 after three quarters of play. Rhad Leathers chipped in 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Zeke Pritchett added eight points, four rebounds and three assists, Jamal Franklin four points and five rebounds, Max Rapp five rebounds and one assist and D’Avion Jones with four rebounds.

Hallsville 8th (B) 31

LSE 29

The Hallsville boys eighth grade basketball team rallied from a two point deficit at the end of the third period by outscoring LSE 14-10 in the final period last Friday in Boonville.

Bentley Turner had 10 points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist to lead the Pirates, who led 15-12 at the half and 19-17 after three quarters. Dakota Troost chipped in eight points, seven rebounds, two steals and one assist while Will Stock added six points, seven rebounds, two steals and two assists, Blake Griffin four points, eight rebounds, one steal and one assist, Langston Hall one point, seven rebounds and one steal and Lawson Edwards with five rebounds.

Hallsville was led by Colton Nichols with 15 points.



