The LSE girls seventh and eighth grade basketball teams suffered its fourth loss of the season Tuesday night in Boonville.

The Lady Pirates seventh grade team fell to the California Pintos 54-7 while the eighth grade team lost 46-5.

Kailia Dillender, Kierstyn Woodruff and Kendall Rhorer each had two points in the game for LSE. Woodruff also had three rebounds while Rhorer added two rebounds, LeAsia Bruce one point, two rebounds and two steals, Elly Rapp four rebounds and two steals, Cadence Shelton two assists and one steal and Aspen Estill with one rebound.

As for the eighth grade team, they trailed 34-3 at the half.

Emma Pritchett had three points, eight rebounds and two steals to lead LSE.

Hannah Strawhun chipped in two points, two rebounds and one steal while Cassidy Bishop added six rebounds, Emma Wells three rebounds and one steal and Presley Nease with one rebound.

California 7th (B) 38

LSE 31

California rallied from a one point deficit at the half by outscoring LSE 21-13 in the second half Tuesday night in California.

Rhad Leathers tossed in 16 points while Zeke Pritchett had 11 and Jamal Franklin and Cooper Pfeiffer each with two points.

California 8th (B) 46

LSE 37

The LSE boys eighth grade basketball team suffered its fourth straight loss at the hands of the California Pintos Tuesday night in California.

Dakota Troost had 12 points and one rebound for the Pirates. Bentley Turner chipped in nine points and four rebounds while Dakota Williams added six points and three rebounds, Drew Rhorer six points, Blake Griffin two points and six rebounds and Lawson Edwards two points and three rebounds.

Lange 8th (G) 48

Ss. Peter & Paul 24

Lange girls eighth grade basketball team outscored Ss. Peter & Paul 15-3 in the first quarter and never looked back Tuesday night in Columbia.

Carlie Daniel had 12 points, nine rebounds and one steal for the Lady Warriors.

Alison Eichelberger chipped in five points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist while Bridgette Lutz added five points, three rebounds and one steal, Ava Esser two points and two rebounds, Lillian Newham five rebounds, Allison Drummond three rebounds and one steal and Addy Nichols with one rebound.

Lange 7th (G) 59

Ss. Peter & Paul 11

Lange girls seventh grade basketball team outscored Ss. Peter & Paul in all four quarters Tuesday night in Columbia.

Becca Shaw had five points, five rebounds and two assists to lead Ss. Peter & Paul, 2-2

Mia Eckerle finished the game with four points, six rebounds and one assist while Lillian Newham added two points, three rebounds and one steal, Reagan Wilson two rebounds and one assist, Riley Wilson one rebound and Sophie Zoeller one steal.