New Franklin Lady Bulldogs coach Morgan Vetter is counting on last year’s experience to carryover to the 2019-20 season.

While the Lady Bulldogs fell way below their expectations for the season at 7-19 overall and 2-8 in the Central Activities Conference in 2018-19, Vetter is hoping that with three starters back the win total will also increase.

“Our goal is to win more games than last year,” Vetter said. “As always, our conference will be tough, but it will help us grow and see our true level of play.”

If the Lady Bulldogs are to improve on last year’s record, they will have to do it without last year’s leading scorer in Shelby Breshears, who averaged 11.2 ppg and 11.2 rpg. Also gone is Lauren Evans, who averaged 7.3 ppg and 4.6 rpg.

New Franklin also has some work to do between now and the first game of the season after averaging 35.8 ppg along with 29.32 rebounds. The Lady Bulldogs also finished the 2018-19 season shooting just 36 percent from the field and 47 percent from the foul line.

New Franklin was also strapped for numbers last year with only seven players. However on the positive side, the Lady Bulldogs won seven games and had many single digit losses in what was considered a rebuilding year.

“We grew as a group and many received big varsity minutes,” Vetter said.

The good news is that New Franklin returns three starters from last year’s team in junior Madelyn Chaney and sophomores Abby Maupin and Kristen Flick.

Chaney will run the point this season for the Lady Bulldogs and returns after averaging 2.8 ppg along with 2.1 rpg, 2.3 apg and 1.4 spg.

Vetter said Chaney is small but mighty. “Madelyn is a good defender and leader on the floor,” Vetter said. “She is also good at distributing the ball.”

Maupin also returns with valuable experience last year as a freshman. While earning all-conference in her first season, Maupin finished second on the team in scoring with 237 points for an average of 9.5 ppg along with 107 rebounds for 4.3 rpg.

Vetter said Maupin is a shooter. “Abby has good length and can attack the rim,” Vetter said. “We’re looking for her to increase her scoring from last year and help out on the boards.”

Flick will also have to increase her role after averaging 2.8 ppg and 4.8 rpg.

Vetter said Flick provides a physical presence inside at the post. “Kristen has good feet and speed,” Vetter said. “We’ll also look to her for rebounding this season.”

Other players that will have to step up this season for New Franklin are sophomore Campbell Cooper and Carly Dorson, Addy Salmon, Faith Painter, Justice Singleton, Kelsi Fair and Sidney Swearengen.

Vetter said Cooper will be a spot up shooter for the Lady Bulldogs at the guard position. “Campbell is a very smart player,” Vetter said. “We’ll have many new faces on the team, but a strong group that can do big things to get this program back to what it was.”

The players are counting on great things this season and will strive to play above the line because from the words of one of the players, “Great things never came from comfort zones.”



