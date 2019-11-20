Prairie Home boys basketball coach Trever Huth is a unique position simply because the 2019-20 season will be a first for him and the Panthers while co-oping with the Bunceton Dragons.

As a star player for the Panthers, Huth helped out in any capacity last season and watched Prairie Home flourish to a record of 16-10 overall and 4-0 in the Cooper County Activities Association.

But this season will be different for both Huth and the Panthers. In his first year of coaching basketball, Huth will have to mode a team of talented players from both Prairie Home and Bunceton and make them into one.

“I’m really excited about coaching these boys,” Huth said. “I have had them through baseball season and now that basketball has come around everyone is excited for the upcoming year. After winning the conference last year, we look forward to trying to repeat that along with another good season. They played a tough schedule last year and really performed well throughout the season.

“This year, we have a lot of seniors and juniors that look to lead the team through the year. We have over 10 guys that can go out there and give quality minutes every game. All 10 can shoot the ball well and get to the basket when they want. With that we have several kids that play defense really well and can shut down opponents on nights. I’m very excited to start this season with another competitive schedule this season that will prepare us for districts.”

With 20 players suited out for the 2019-20 season, the Panthers will definitely have the numbers to compete night in and night out.

However with Jamestown winning a district title last year and one second away from moving on to the quarterfinals, Huth knows its going to be tough winning the conference again this season.

“The favorite for the CCAA conference this season is either us or Jamestown,” Huth said. “Jamestown will be a tough and long team to guard through this season. They always play great basketball with very athletic kids and shooters around the floor. Other than Jamestown, Calvary Lutheran will be another tough team to go along with Higbee, who is always very well coached and doesn't make very many mistakes. Our team will look to be at the top of the stack along with Jamestown, followed Higbee and Calvary Lutheran.”

With seven seniors and eight juniors making up the team this season, the Panthers will have plenty of firepower-that’s for sure.

Leading the way for the seniors are 6’-3” Clayton Pethan, 5’-10” Kassen Lock, 6’-3” Alex Rhode and 5’-10” Gabe Turner. The junior class will include 5’-11” Blane Petsel, 5’-10” Jason Burnett, 5’-11” Ty Stidham, 5’-10” Hunter Shuffield, 6’-1” Luke Stewart and 6’-0” Dillon Alpers.

Pethan, Petsel, Stewart, Lock and Stidham were all starters for the Panthers in 2018-19, while Burnett, Shuffield and Alpers started for the Bunceton Dragons.

Here is what Huth had to say about varsity players:

Pethan-Clayton is a very athletic kid who will see a lot of time on the floor. He can bring the ball up, play the wing and post up to score. He's long and great defender that stays in front of his man and will come up with a lot of key blocks. We will look for him to help give us senior leadership.

Lock-Kassen will be the main ball handler for us this year. He is a very basketball smart kid that you want the ball in his hands at all times. He has a great jump shoot from anywhere on the floor and plays defense hard. I look for him to be a leader along with Clayton.

Petsel-Blane is very a active player that plays high tempo with a lot of energy. We look for him to play great defensive and hit his open shots. With Blane on the floor we have a lot of options that will make us very versatile.

Burnett-Jason is very good shooter that we will look to, to score some for us this year. He is a good defender that plays hard every minute he is on the floor. We will also long for him to take a leadership role on.

Rhode-Alex will do all of his work out of the post position for us. He plays the game the right way and plays hard. We will look to him to rebound the ball and control the paint.

Stidham-Ty is a kid that will be very versatile for us this season. He's big enough and skilled enough to play in the post. He also can stretch the floor to the three point with a great jump shoot to match his post game.

Shuffield-Hunter is a kid that comes to practice and works hard every day. He has a great mid-range jump shot to go along with a great drive game. He plays good defense, very quick on the floor and will long to him for some fast break points.

Stewart-Luke is another very athletic kid that we will look to have in the post this season. Luke is a very strong kid that can command the post. He is a very good rebounder that does a lot of the little things right in order to be successful.

Alpers-Dillon is a long tall kid that plays the game hard. He plays a lot bigger than 6 foot on the floor. He rebounds the ball well to go along with great defense. He will be another kid that we will look to run the floor to get some quick and easy lay ups.

Turner-Gabe is a kid that we will look to for leadership from this year also. He is a very smart kid that plays the game well. He plays really good defense with very active hands. We will look for him to get out in transition to get some easy looks at the basket.

Other returning players are Oliver Lock and Ryan Small.