EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY SIGNEES

Here is a list of area high school student-athletes who signed national letters of intent during the first two days of the early signing period that started Wednesday or are expected to sign soon. Athletes are listed by school in alphabetical order with name, sport and school they are signing with:

BLUE SPRINGS

• Alex Arndt, softball, Northern (S.D.) State University

• Aubrey Avalos, soccer, William Jewell

• Kyra Burns, gymnastics, Missouri

• Maddy Cates, soccer, Minnesota State

• Alyna Thibault, cross country/track, Northwest Missouri

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH

• Meauna Booth, volleyball, Long Beach State

• Khiara Cox, soccer, Rockhurst University

• Elizabeth Ernsting, basketball, William Jewell

• Mady Geren, soccer, Southwest Baptist

• Regi Hecker, softball, Valparaiso

• Addie Lightner, softball, Louisiana-Lafayette

• Sophia Lopez, softball, William Jewell

• Carsen Murray, volleyball, Marquette

• Bri Severns, soccer, Kansas

FORT OSAGE

• Lainey Camerlynck, cheerleading, Missouri Baptist

• Micah Copeland, baseball, Missouri Valley

• Ethan Gotch, baseball, Fort Scott CC

• Mallory Huber, track and field, Missouri Southern

• Tess Kinne, wrestling, Missouri Valley

• Sophia Smith, soccer, UMKC

GRAIN VALLEY

• Raegan Beeding, soccer, Tulsa

• Trent Flake, baseball, Avila

• Gabrielle Nicas, softball, MCC-Maple Woods

• Alexis Parra, softball, MCC-Maple Woods

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH

• Eva Hammons, lacrosse, Culver-Stockton

• Skylar Roe, lacrosse, Maryville University

OAK GROVE

• Evan Hall, baseball, Central Methodist

TRUMAN

• Kara Amos, softball, Missouri Southern