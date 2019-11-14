The Ss. Peter & Paul boys eighth grade basketball team improved to 2-1 on the season by beating Heritage Academy 36-3 Tuesday night in Columbia.

The Warriors, 2-1 on the season, outscored Heritage Academy in each of the four quarters of play and led 20-2 after one, 24-2 at the half and 28-3 after three. Ss. Peter & Paul also held a 8-0 advantage in the final period.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Joe Herzog said it was Heritage Academy’s first game and a very small school. “We divided the team into two sub teams and ran them in and out every three minutes,” Herzog said. “It was good to get out and play in a different environment. By dividing the teams we were able to put the boys in different skill sets and teach that aspect of the game. Overall, they did a good job of basics and looked for others to get involved.”

Levi Jeffries, Ross Brackman and Rhodes Leonard each had eight points in the game for Ss. Peter & Paul. Brackman also had seven rebounds, five steals and one assist while Leonard added seven rebounds, three steals and one assist, Jeffries three rebounds, three assists and one steal, Eli Stock two points and eight rebounds, Ben Lutz two points, four steals, two rebounds and one assist, Dalton Johnson two points, one rebound and one steal, Luis Green two points and one rebound, Kennedy Griffy three rebounds and three steals and Adam Nave with one rebound.





