The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade basketball team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday night at home against the Oakland Eagles by a score of 24-11.

The Lady Warriors, 1-1 on the season, outscored Oakland in all four quarters and led 4-2 after one, 13-6 at the half and 19-10 after three quarters of play. Ss. Peter & Paul also held a 9-1 advantage in the final period to win the game by 13.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Sarah Ronnfeldt said the girls worked the ball well as a team. “Everyone played together,” Ronnfeldt said. “Lillian Newham did a great job of seeing the court and handling the pressure Oakland was applying on her.”

Newham finished the game with 18 of the team’s 24 points for Ss. Peter & Paul. She also had nine steals, six rebounds and two assists.

Mia Eckerle finished the game with two points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists while Reagan Wilson added two points and three steals, Riley Wilson with two points, two assists and one steal, Becca Shaw with one steal and one assist and Elena Wirths and Sophie Zoeller each with one steal.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys, they fell against Oakland’s eighth grade B team by a score of 34-4.

The Warriors, 0-2 on the season, trailed Oakland 25-0 at the half and 33-1 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Eagles outscored the Warriors 3-1.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said Oakland was a tough team.

“Our boys never quit and competed hard throughout the game,” Oswald said. “This was a great learning experience for us and we learned a lot about ourselves.”

Deonte Nelson led all scorers for Oakland with seven points. Aaron Rowe and Blake Pingeton each had six.

For Ss. Peter & Paul, Isaac Watring finished the game with two points while Ethan Sprecher and Chase Litton added one point each.