The Pilot Grove girls and New Franklin boys junior high basketball team won big Tuesday night in conference action in Pilot Grove.

While the Lady Tigers prevailed against New Franklin 45-23, the New Franklin boys also led Pilot Grove from start to finish for a 48-24 victory.

The Pilot Grove girls, improving to 11-3 on the season, outscored New Franklin in all four quarters and led 14-6 after one, 24-12 at the half and 41-20 after three quarters of play. The Lady Tigers also held a 4-3 advantage in the final period.

Pilot Grove coach Aly Wessing said the girls came out ready to play and did an excellent job attacking the basket.

Emma Sleeper finished the game with 23 points for Pilot Grove. Brooke Lorenz chipped in 12 points while Claire Rentel added four points and Ava Hoff, Lauren Krumm and Halea Hoff each with two points.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said the girls know they can play better than what they performed against Pilot Grove. “The girls are continuing to learn and grow, though,” Vetter said.

Kebrea Fair and Brynn Belstle each had eight points in the game for New Franklin, who dropped to 4-8 on the season. Tatum Hoover chipped in four points while Emersyn Eads added two and Brooklynn Brown with one.

In the B-team game, New Franklin girls beat Pilot Grove 16-8.

While playing only two quarters of basketball, the Lady Bulldogs outscored Pilot Grove 6-4 in the first and 10-4 in the second.

Sophia Held and Brooke McGowan each had five points in the game for New Franklin. Ella Oser chipped in four points.

For Pilot Grove, Cloey Tavenner, Kayla Lorenz and Maddie Watring each had two points.

As for the New Franklin boys, who improved to 12-0 on the season, they led Pilot Grove 14-2 after first period’s end, 22-12 at the half and 37-19 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 11-5 two win the game by 24.

“We started the night out quickly, but failed to do the little things right in order to increase our lead,” said New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer. “We really rebounded poorly and didn't move the ball as well as we usually do. We hadn't played or practiced for four days and it showed.”

Drake Clark had 12 points and Jacob Marshall 10 to lead New Franklin. Tanner Bishop tossed in six points.

For Pilot Grove, who dropped to 9-5 on the season, Maddex Douglas had nine, Ian Sprick seven, Logan Goehman four and Bean Walker and Hayden Sleeper each with two points.



