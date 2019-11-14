Blue Springs South had nine female athletes sign letters of intent to continue their careers in college on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday at the high school. Signing for the Jaguars included, from left to right, Meauna Booth, volleyball, Long Beach State University; Khiara Cox, soccer, Rockhurst University; Mady Geren, soccer, Southwest Baptist University; Regi Hecker, softball, Valparaiso University; Bri Severns, soccer, University of Kansas; Addie Lightner. softball, University of Louisiana-Lafayette; Elizabeth Ernsting, basketball, William Jewell College; Sophia Lopez, softball, William Jewell College; Carsen Murray, volleyball, Marquette University.