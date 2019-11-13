AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

6:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 3 Sectional Playoffs

5 p.m. — Platte County at Van Horn

Class 2 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Guadalupe Centers Charter at Lee’s Summit North High School

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

12:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Class 1 Missouri State High School Championships swimming preliminaries, St. Peters Rec-Plex

5 p.m. — Grain Valley at Class 1 Missouri State High School Championships diving, St. Peters Rec-Plex

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 5 District 7

7 p.m. — Championship: Raytown at Fort Osage

Class 4 District 7

7 p.m. — Championship: Harrisonville at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

10 a.m. — Grain Valley at Class 1 Missouri State High School Championships swimming finals, St. Peters Rec-Plex

5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Championships swimming preliminaries, St. Peters Rec-Plex

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Track & field: World Para Championships, 8 a.m., OLY (Comcast 208)

• Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals, 8 a.m., noon, 4:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• College basketball: LSU at VCU, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College volleyball: Tennessee at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Villanova at Ohio State, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: McNeese State at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Saint Joseph’s at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Vanderbilt at Connecticut, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Colgate at Syracuse, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Northern Illinois at Toledo, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Eastern Washington at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: China, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• College football: Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Purdue at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Providence at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Oklahoma State at College of Charleston, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College volleyball: Auburn at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Southern Utah at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• College basketball: Florida International at North Carolina State, 8 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NBA: Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Wednesday’s Radio

• College basketball: Monmouth at Kansas State, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Women’s college basketball: Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (43)