The New Franklin boys junior high basketball team won its 11th straight game by beating Glasgow in CAC action Thursday night in Glasgow 64-21.

The Bulldogs, 11-0 on the season, outscored Glasgow in all four quarters and led 37-11 at the half and 53-18 after three quarters of play. New Franklin also held a 11-3 advantage in the final period.

New Franklin boys basketball coach Jim Schlotzhauer said the team ran the floor really well against Glasgow. “The boys got out in transition off a lot of steals and turned them into points,” Schlotzhauer said. “We struggled with the size of Glasgow’s zone in the half court in the first quarter, but settled in as we went on in the game.”

Drake Clark had 20 points to lead all scorers for New Franklin. Jake Marshall tossed in 11, Rylan Hundley and Tanner Bishop each with nine, Connor Wilmsmeyer six, Sawyer Felten five and Owen Curry with four.

Glasgow was led by Jake Korte with six points.

As for the New Franklin girls, they fell short in both the A and B games 33-27 and 9-8, respectively.

In the A game, Glasgow led New Franklin 19-14 at the half and 29-16 after three quarters of play. However in the final period, the Lady Bulldogs outscored the Yellowjackets 11-4.

Kebrea Fair had 13 points to pace all scorers in the game for New Franklin, who dropped to 4-7. Brynn Belstle chipped in four while Emersyn Eads and Tatum Hoover added three points each and Brooklyn Brown and Ella Oser with two points apiece.

Olivia Fuemmeler and Karlie Monnig each had 11 points for Glasgow.

In the B-team game, which consisted of two quarters, Glasgow outscored New Franklin 7-2 in the first period but was outscored 6-2 in the second.

Sophia Held and Trinity Kelley each had three points in the game for New Franklin. Brooke McGowan chipped in two points.

New Franklin girls coach Morgan Vetter said the B game was hard fought for two quarters and the A game starte off a little rough, but the girls did battle their way back into the game. “We have four games left to finish our season and I’m excited to get four more chances to improve and finish on a good note,” Vetter said.



