The Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls eighth grade basketball teams had a great start to the 2019-20 season Tuesday night on the road against St. Andrews of Tipton.

While the Lady Warriors won 29-23 against St. Andrews, the Ss. Peter & Paul boys prevailed in another close game by a score of 33-26.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Sarah Ronnfeldt said not all wins are pretty and this one was not. “We definitely need to get better on the boards,” Ronnfeldt said. “However, I am excited about the possibility of what this team should be able to do together this year.”

As expected in the first game of the season, the Lady Warriors were up and down throughout the game. Ss. Peter & Paul led 8-4 in the first but was outscored 13-2 in the second to trail at the half 17-10. Meanwhile, after outscoring St. Andrews 14-1 in the third to go up 24-18, Ss. Peter & Paul managed only five points in the final period.

Alison Eichelberger had 12 points, five steals, three rebounds and two assists for Ss. Peter & Paul. Carlie Daniel chipped in eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal while Addi Hubach added three points, seven rebounds and two assists, Allison Drummond two points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal, Ava Esser two points, one rebound, one steal and one assist, Addy Nichols two points and three rebounds, Bridgette Lutz five rebounds and one assist and Kylee Turner with one steal.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys, they also struggled at times while leading St. Andrews 9-6 at the half. However, in the second half, the Warriors held a 24-20 advantage for the win.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Joe Herzog said this was the first game of the season versus a team that was halfway through their season and coming out with a “W” is a success.

Rhodes Leonard had nine points and eight rebounds to lead the Warriors. Ross Brackman tallied eight points while Levi Jeffries added six points and five assists, Eli Stock three points, Ben Lutz with one point, Kennedy Griffy with three rebounds and Luis Green with one rebound and one steal.