Boonville junior Kennedy Renfrow achieved one of her goals as a member of the Lady Pirates volleyball team.

Although the Lady Pirates closed out the season with a loss in the opening round of the district tournament against Marshall, Renfrow had one of her better games from the libero position in a two-set loss to the Owls.

For her play not only during the district tournament but also during the season, Renfrow was selected to the all-district second team in Class 3 District 9.

Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball coach Hannah Ashley said Renfrow was definitely a big asset to the team.

“One of Kennedy’s goals at the beginning of the season was to make the all-district team and she did just that by making second team,” Ashley said. “Being the only returning starter, Kennedy’s leadership on the court was noticed by many. Throughout the season her dig numbers went up each game as well as her confidence and knowledge of the game.”

For the season, Renfrow finished with 307 digs along with 109 attack attempts with 16 kills, four aces and two assists.

Despite finishing 2-23-1 on the season, Ashley said the girls have gone through a lot of change with the team.

“Rarely do athletes have a great season every season and I believe a year like this can make us stronger as individuals and maybe that is what these girls need in order to be a better team for this next season,” Ashley said. “The girls have come so far since our first game and I am beyond proud of each and every one of them.”

Ashley also had high praise for the team despite a 0-7 mark in the Tri-County Conference.

“Our team had the youngest and least experience on the varsity court,” Ashley said. “With that being said, most of the girls are playing club or playing other sports in the off season to prepare us for next fall.”