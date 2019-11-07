The Boonville Pirates soccer team knew the task at hand Wednesday night in the championship game in the Class 2 District 9 Tournament against top-seeded Southern Boone at the city soccer fields.

With half of the crowd dressed in blue and the other half in red, the Eagles came in as the heavy favorite at 22-2 overall and ranked third in the state in Class 2.

As it turned out, Southern Boone dominated the game from start to finish with three first half goals en route to a 5-0 victory.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 10-7-1 on the season, head coach Kaz Hazell said the boys played a tough game against Southern Boone. “We fell short tonight and were not able to get the results we wanted,” Hazell said. “The boys played to the best of their abilities against a talented team. This was the best season in my three years here at Boonville with a great group of seniors that left a mark on this program and something for the younger players to remember. I am extremely proud of this group and the accomplishments they’ve had this season.”

The Eagles opened the game with two quick goals-the first coming at the 3 minute mark from 20 yards out on a goal by senior Rece Gilmore. Junior Trenton Roney would score the next-two goals at the 17 and 31 minute mark to extend the lead to 3-0 at the half. Meanwhile, in the second half, Roney answered again with his third goal of the game for a hat trick at the 48 minute mark to make it 4-0. Then, to complete the scoring in the game, Gilmore added his second goal at the 53 minute mark to push the lead to 5-0.

Of course the Pirates also had their chances, especially in the first half when junior Carter Stumph attempted a shot after the ball got away from the goalie at the 18 minute mark.

Carter scored the game-winning goal just two nights earlier in double overtime to lead Boonville past No. 2 Marshall 2-1.

Unfortunately for the Pirates, the opportunities were few and far between as Southern Boone goalie Nicholas Grabner recorded a shutout inside the box.

Also, in the first half, Boonville and Southern Boone had a stoppage in the game when the lights went out at the 2:37 minute mark. The stoppage lasted only a couple of minutes as both teams went to the sidelines.

Southern Boone finished the match with 16 shot attempts and 12 shots on goal while Boonville had six shot attempts and four shots on goal.

Senior goalie Gabe Lorenz, who had 26 saves the previous game against Marshall, added another 20 against Southern Boone.

The Eagles, 23-2 and winners of 10 straight district titles, will now advance to the sectional round of the state playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 12 against Springfield Catholic (17-3) in Ashland starting at 5 p.m.