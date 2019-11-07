The Pilot Grove girls junior high basketball team led Glasgow from start to finish for a 38-24 win Tuesday night in conference play at Pilot Grove.

The Lady Tigers, 9-2 on the season, opened the first half with a 20-7 lead against Glasgow and then outscored the Yellowjackets 18-17 in the second half.

Pilot Grove coach Aly Wessing said the girls had her worried in the third but pulled it together in the fourth.

Emma Sleeper led all scorers in the game for Pilot Grove with 20 points. Brooke Lorenz tossed in eight points while Lauren Krumm and Ava Hoff added four points each and Halea Hoff with two points.

For Glasgow, Layne Sanders and Macie Parks each had eight points.

The Lady Tigers also beat Jamestown on Monday in Jamestown 41-27.

Emma Sleeper had 24 points in the game for Pilot Grove. Brooke Lorenz chipped in seven while Ava Hoff and Claire Rentel had four and Halea Hoff with two.

Jamestown was led by Jolene Sorrells with 21 points. Madison Hadimon had four points and Alyssa Hess with two.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they fell to Glasgow in a tight game 30-28.

The Tigers, dropping to 7-4 on the season, led Glasgow 16-8 at the half and 21-18 after three quarters of play but was outscored 12-7 in the final period.

Josh Korte had 10 points to lead all scorers for Glasgow. Kyler Shields added six and Colton Boss five.

For Pilot Grove, Maddex Douglas had nine, Logan Goehman six, Hayden Sleeper five, Beau Walker four and Alec Schupp and Ian Sprick each with two.

In the game on Monday against Jamestown, the Tigers prevailed by a score of 45-18.

Pilot Grove trailed 5-2 after one but rallied back with a 43-13 advantage for the rest of the game.

The Tigers went in at the half on top 20-7 and then outscored the Eagles by the same identical score in the third quarter to extend the lead to 40-14.

Ian Sprick had 14 points to lead all scorers for Pilot Grove. Maddex Douglas chipped in 12 while Logan Goehman added six, Beau Walker four, Alec Schupp three and Jacob Wade, Jefferson Day and Hayden Sleeper each with two.

For Jamestown, Tyler Wilson had five and Connor Gorman and Henry Hirschvogel each with four.





