The New Franklin boys junior high basketball team continued its run of games unbeaten at 10 by upending the Cairo Bearcats Tuesday night in New Franklin 39-28.

The Bulldogs, 10-0 on the season, outscored or matched Cairo in all four quarters and led 17-11 at the half and 29-18 after three quarters of play.

“I was very proud of this team tonight,” said New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer. “We knew this game would be tough after last week’s close game with them. We didn’t play as sharp as we hoped to, but the boys fought through it and really guarded well tonight. The chemistry of this team is really a testament to these kids. They have good balance and are very selfless when on the floor together.”

Tanner Bishop had 23 points to lead all scorers for New Franklin. Connor Wilmsmeyer chipped in five, Owen Curry and Jake Marshall four each and Drake Clark with three.

Cairo was led by Jonah Herald with 10 points.

New Franklin also won Monday night’s game against Fayette 52-29.

The Bulldogs led in this game 36-9 at the half and 50-14 after three quarters of play.

Tanner Bishop had 14 points and Drake Clark 12 to lead the Bulldogs in double figures. Sawyer Felten had eight, Owen Curry seven, Jake Marshall four, Connor Wilmsmeyer three and Rylan Hundley and Ryan August each with two.

As for the New Franklin girls, they fell to Cairo by a score of 49-19.

The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 4-6 on the season, trailed Cairo 36-5 at the half but rallied back with a 14-13 advantage in the second half.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a tough loss against a very talented Cairo team.

Kebrea Fair had the high game for New Franklin with seven points. Brynn Belstle chipped in six while Emersyn Eads, Brooklyn Brown and Tatum Hoover added two points each.

In the game against Fayette on Monday, the Lady Bulldogs fell by a score of 32-21.

New Franklin trailed Fayette by just three (13-10) at the half but were outscored 24-11 in the final two periods.

“We’re still showing signs of progress,” Vetter said. “The girls have improved in many aspects of the game and that will pay off for them.”

Kebrea Fair was the leading scorer in the game for New Franklin with 10 points. Ella Oser chipped in four points while Tatum Hoover added three and Brynn Belstle and Natalie Curry each with two.



