Brandon McKissic scored 23 of his career-best 27 points in the first half as Missouri-Kansas City handed first-year coach Billy Donlon a 102-49 win over Avila University of the NAIA on Tuesday night.

UMKC snapped a four-game losing streak in season-opening games while going to 4-0 against the crosstown Eagles, posting at least a 30-point margin in each game.

Donlon became just the second coach in second coach in program history to win his first game. Rich Zvosec won his UMKC debut in 2001, edging Wisconsin-Green Bay, 48-47.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Roos and Maks Klanjscek and Josiah Allick each added 13 points.

Eric Smith Jr. scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Avila. Shandon Boone added 11 points.