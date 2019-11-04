Although Prairie Home’s Clayton Pethan fell short of his personal best for the season by 5 tenths of a second during the Class 1 District 3 Meet Saturday in Bowling Green, the senior was still good enough to qualify for the state championships Saturday at Gans Creek Country Course in Columbia on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Pethan finished 14th overall in a time of 20:25.

The Prairie Home boys cross-country team also made history Saturday by finishing fifth overall as a team. New Franklin captured the team title with 38 points, followed by Salisbury with 56, Glasgow 67, Meadville 71 and Prairie Home 126.

Quentin Hermann of Columbia Independent had the winning time in the boys division in 17:55.13.

Allen Haslag finished 28th overall out of 45 runners in a time of 21:59 while Gabriel Turner placed 37th overall in 25:01.83, William Wright 39th in 25:09.79 and Preston Scheidt in 45th place in 34:15.61.

Prairie Home coach Marie Pope said Haslag was the only returning runner this year in cross-country and repeatedly dropped his personal record down. “Gabe spent his first season back to his personal record,” Pope said. “Not bad for his first and last season of cross-country. Preston and William are both freshmen and have plenty of seasons ahead of them to keep improving. I thought Preston raced a really tough race with an ankle injury.”

As the lone runner for the Prairie Home girls, Savanna Tracy finished 23rd overall in a time of 26:09. Pope said Tracy battled through a long race with a hip injury. “This was her first year of cross-country, so we are already looking toward a healthy season next year,” Tracy said.

The Class 1 boys state qualifiers will run at 9 a.m., followed by Class 2 boys at 9:35, Class 1 girls at 10:10, Class 2 girls at 10:50, Class 3 girls at 11:30, Class 4 boys at 12:05 p.m., Class 3 boys at 12:35 and Class 4 girls at 1:05.