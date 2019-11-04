The New Franklin boys cross-country team made history Saturday while competing in the Class 1 District 3 Meet in Bowling Green.

With three runners in the top 10 and five in the top 15, the Bulldogs came away with their first ever team title with 38 points.

The New Franklin boys will now qualify as a team for Saturday’s Missouri State Cross-Country Championships at Gans Creek Cross-Country Course in Columbia. The Bulldogs will compete at 9 a.m.

"Today was an exciting day for the New Franklin Cross Country Team,” said New Franklin coach Madilynn Lyons. “I couldn't be more proud of the runners and what they each accomplished today. They knew going into today that winning was not going to come easy. But each runner worked hard and did what they had to do to win it all. To see our top five runners all medal in the top 15 overall was another great achievement.”

“Everyone has been working all season for this moment, and their hard work paid off. I'm so excited to see what they can do next weekend at the State race.”

In the final team standings, New Franklin captured first with 38 points. Salisbury finished second with 56 points, followed by Glasgow with 67, Meadville 71 and Prairie Home 126.

Tyler Perkins, Sam Ridgeway and Asa Fischer finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, for the Bulldogs. Perkins finished the course in a time of 19:32.07, while Ridgeway turned in a time of 19:40.87 and Fischer 19:55.99.

Douglass Creason finished 13th overall in a time of 20:21.80, followed by Hayden Wiseman in 15th place in 20:30.78, Jackson Dorson 17th in 20:56.94 and David Brucks in 23rd place in a time of 21:32.22.

Quentin Hermann of Columbia Independent had the fastest time in the boys division in 17:55.13. Zy’Shonne Cowans of Glasgow finished second in 18:31.99, followed by Ethan Hamilton of Salisbury in 19:08.81.

A total of 45 runners participated in the boys division.

As for the New Franklin girls, junior Mallori Burnett finished 20th overall out of 42 runners in a time of 25:09.25.

Lyons said Burnett ran a strong race and earned a season best time.

Delaney Straus of Marion County finished first in the race in a time of 20:10.89. Kjirsten Guilford of Salisbury finished second in 21:08.83, followed by Shelby West of Salisbury in 21:10.75, Nicole Helm of Salisbury in 22:03.20 and Brooklyn Carvajal of La Plata in 22:31.23.

Marion County captured first in the team standings for the girls with 53 points. Harrisburg finished second with 56 points, followed by Salisbury with 56, Meadville 87 and Glasgow with 92.





