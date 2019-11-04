Whether its running the ball or catching passes, Boonville senior Tramell Coleman has pretty much done it all for the Pirates not just this season but in 2018 as well.

In a 47-26 win over the Oak Grove Panthers last Friday in the opening round of the Class 3 District 7 playoffs, Coleman finished with eight carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in two receptions for 21 yards. Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, the senior standout finished the game with two solo stops and six assisted tackles for a total of eight tackles.

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said Coleman is a great athlete who has matured and improved not only on the field but in the classroom.

“That is my proudest Tramell Coleman accomplishment over the last two years,” Hough said. “He is very smart kid who can watch film, have a concept explained and he can recall it. Another good quality he displays on the field is ownership. If he makes a play he’s proud flexing and strutting being “Him”, and if he makes a mistakes he quickly takes fault and gives you the “I got you coach”. His god gifted size and talent has made him a good high school talent. His empathy, dedication and continued character growth is what will make him great at the next level. I love the due and hope over the next fourth months his success on the field and classroom will lead to a life changing opportunity to earn an education and play at the next level.”

Of course now the Pirates will face top-seeded Odessa in the semifinal round of the district playoffs on Friday in Odessa starting at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs, coached by former Boonville coach and player Mark Thomas, beat the Clinton Cardinals in the opening round 76-8 to improve to 10-0 overall. Barry Blank, who also coached at Boonville from 2015-2017, will be on the sidelines as an assistant for Odessa.

The winner of the game will advance to the district championship on Friday, Nov. 15 at a site to be determined.

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said the win over Oak Grove punched the teams ticket to play probably one of the best teams in the state of Missouri.

The win over the Panthers was also the first district playoff win for Boonville since 2011 when the Pirates advanced to the sectional playoffs before losing to Osage.

Boonville’s win also Oak Grove also marked the first time that the Pirates have beat the Panthers outright since 2001. Boonville received a forfeit against Oak Grove in 2003 due to a death of a player and then beat the Panthers 53-20 in 2001.

But make no question, the Pirates will have their hands full against an Odessa team, which has won every game this season by double digits.

The Bulldogs have also outscored their opponents this season in 10 games, 532-70. That averages to 53 points per game while holding opponents to 7 points per game.

Odessa’s closest game season came on Week 5 against Excelsior Springs by a score of 49-7. The Bulldogs have scored 50 points or more in six of the 10 games.

As for the Pirates, they improved to 7-3 on the season with the win over Oak Grove. The win Friday night also snapped a two-game losing streak after back to back losses to Hallsville and Southern Boone.

The Pirates have scored a total of 355 points for an average of 35.5 points per game while holding opponents to 218 points for a 21.8 average through 10 games.

Boonville will need Coleman to be at his best against Odessa both running the ball and catching passes.

With his big night in the district opener against Oak Grove, Coleman now has 35 receptions for 420 yards and seven touchdowns for the season along with 41 carries for 343 yards and four scores. He also has a total of 56 tackles along with six tackles for loss, two caused fumbles, one sack and one interception.

In other games in the district last Friday, No. 2 Center beat No. 7 Pleasant Hill 35-19 while No. 3 Southern Boone upended No. 6 St. Michael the Archangel 48-3.

Center will host Southern Boone in the other semifinal game.



