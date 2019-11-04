Freshman Allison Dunwoody and junior Quincy Wiegand of Northeast R-IV School at Cairo earned the right to compete at the 2019 MSHSAA Class 1 Cross Country Championships taking place for the first time next Saturday at Gans Creek Recreational Area in Columbia.

Dunwoody finished eighth at the District 3 meet held Nov. 2 at Bowling Green with a qualifying time of 23 minutes, 5 seconds while teammate Wiegand was 12th at 23:39.

Top female runner at this district event was Marion County sophomore Delaney Straus with a time of 20:10 as she was 58-seconds faster than second place finisher Kjirsten Guilford, a sophomore from Salisbury.

Two other Salisbury girls also made the cut for state and finished immediately behind Guilford. They are freshman Shelby West with a time of 21:10 and senior Nicole Helm at 22:03.

Cairo freshman Avery Wiegand placed 27th in the girls race with a time of 26:45, and Higbee sophomore Victoria Gibson was 33rd at 28:06.

The Class 1 girls state cross country race begins at 10:10 a.m. next Saturday, and the boys at 9 a.m.

Boys Race

Three Salisbury boy runners from the District 3 meet qualified for state. Freshman Ethan Hamilton finished third overall with a time of 19:08 to qualify, while senior Ethan Gutz was eighth (20:00) and sophomore Andrew Ricketts placed 12th (20:18). Salisbury freshman Emry Gutz missed the cut for state by one spot as he finished 16th (20:34).

First place time in the boys race was 17:55 set by Columbia Independent freshman Quentin Herman and Glasgow senior Zy'shonne Cowans placed second at 18:31.

Sophomore Ian Mollick of Cairo arrived in 19th place (21:14) and sophomore Brandon Dennis was 34th (23:37).