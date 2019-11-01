AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 6 District 2
7 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Wentzville Holt
Class 6 District 4
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
Class 4 District 7
7 p.m. — Raytown South at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Harrisonville vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School
Class 3 District 7
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Boonville
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Southern Boone
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 4 Missouri State Championship
At Killian Softball Complex, Springfield
State Semifinals
10 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge
Third-Place Game
1 p.m. — Blue Springs South-Columbia Rock Bridge loser vs. Northwest-Cedar Hill-Raymore-Peculiar loser
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Six Championships preliminaries, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Suburban Small Seven Championships preliminaries, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center
5 p.m. — Truman at Suburban Large Seven Championships preliminaries, Gladstone Community Center
5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Seven Championships preliminaries, Gladstone Community Center
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 4 Missouri State Championship
At Killian Softball Complex, Springfield
Championship
1 p.m. — Blue Springs South-Columbia Rock Bridge winner vs. Northwest-Cedar Hill-Raymore-Peculiar winner
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Class 4 Sectionals/State Quarterfinal
At Blue Springs High School
1 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. St. Teresa’s Academy
2:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Liberty
4 p.m. — Quarterfinal: Sectional winners
Class 3 Sectionals/State Quarterfinal
At St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School
1 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Odessa
2:30 p.m. — Pleasant Hill vs. Maryville
4 p.m. — Quarterfinal: Sectional winners
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Six Championships diving, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center
8 a.m. — Grain Valley at Suburban Small Seven Championships diving, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center
1 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Six Championships finals, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center
1 p.m. — Grain Valley at Suburban Small Seven Championships finals, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center
1 p.m. — Truman at Suburban Large Seven Championships finals, Gladstone Community Center
1 p.m. — William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Seven Championships finals, Gladstone Community Center
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 4 Sectional 4 meet, Wildflower Cross Country Course, Liberty
10:30 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 District 7 meet, Warrensburg High School
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s television/radio highlights
Friday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Paris/WTA Shenzhen, 5 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)
• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup, 10:30 a.m., TVG (281)
• Golf: PGA Bermuda Championship, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Tennis: USTA Men’s Pro Circuit: Charlottesville, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)
• Tennis: ATP Paris quarterfinals, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup, 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: Champions Tour Invesco QQQ Championship, 3:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College hockey: Wisconsin at Penn State, 5 p.m., BTN (255)
• College football: Princeton at Cornell, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NBA: Houston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Motorsports: NHRA Las Vegas, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Kentucky State at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• Golf: LPGA Taiwan Swinging Skirts, 7 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College football: Navy at Connecticut, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• High school football: Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• NHL: Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College volleyball: Michigan at Illinois, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College hockey: Notre Dame at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• High school football: Parkview Baptist at Madison Prep (La.), 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: PGA WGC-HSBC Champions, 9:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
Friday’s Radio
• High school softball: MSHSAA state semifinal: Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge, 10 a.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
• High school football: Columbia Rock Bridge at Blue Springs, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
• High school football: Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)