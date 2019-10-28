Boonville junior linebacker Harper Stock was the Player of the Week for his play against Southern Boone in the regular season finale last Friday in Ashland.

Stock led all tacklers for Boonville with eight solo stops and five assisted tackles for a total of 13. He also had two tackles for loss and one sack in a 32-21 loss to Southern Boone.

For the season, Stock has 60 solo tackles and 51 assisted tackles for a total of 111. He also has 13 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

As for the play of Stock, Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said Harper has grown as the year has gone on.

“This is Harper’s first year of playing varsity football,” Hough said. “He has made many sacrifices for his team this year. He made a number/position change and has learned offensive line and has played weeks now with a shoulder injury. He is a wrecking ball out there and he sacrifices his body each week and leaves it all on the field. His success this year is only a small portion to what he can achieve in the future if he continues to work on improving his strength and skills.”

After the game Friday night, Stock offered his insight on his favorite movies, food and sport team just to name a few.

What are some activities that you like to do?

I like to play XBox because whenever I am not in a sport I don’t have much to do other than that. I am kind of lazy.

Where is your favorite vacation destination and summer activity?

I have only been to Florida so I would have to say Florida. My summer activity is going to the pool because there is not much else to do.

Tell me someone who inspires you in sports and in life?

I would say Josh Polk because he has stepped up this year and I feel like last year, too. He is also such a great person on and off the field. He is a leader on the field and he has mentored me the last two years.

Name three things on your bucket list that you want to do?

1. Go 200 miles per hour in a car

2. Buy a million dollar house

3. Go to McDonalds and buy everything off the menu

If you could be one movie star who would it be and why?

Will Ferrell because he is funny. He is really funny.

Favorite TV show: Trailer Park Boys

Favorite movie: Step Brothers

Favorite food: Maggie’s Burgers

Favorite sports team: The Kansas City Chiefs because they are close and I really like them. I like Patrick Mahomes, too.