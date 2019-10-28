The Boonville Pirates soccer team had several scoring opportunities last Thursday in a 1-0 loss against Sedalia Smith-Cotton.

While dropping to 9-6-1 on the season, head coach Kaz Hazell said the varsity boys played a solid defensive game against a strong attack from Smith-Cotton.

“The boys played a lot of defense in the game, but were solid in the back,” Hazell said. “Boonville was able to frustrate the Tigers by keeping them scoreless in the first half. The boys created some good counter attacks on goal, but could not capitalize. In the second half, the boys came out with high intensity and had some chances on goal. The defense was not able to keep the shutout as we allowed a goal in the last minute in a half of the game. It was a tough loss for us, but I think we have proved to ourselves we can compete with teams like Smith-Cotton. This was an improvement for us as last year they beat us 10-0. The boys have done a great job preparing for districts and are excited for our next match against Marshall on Monday, November 4 at 6 p.m.”

Smith-Cotton scored the game’s lone goal at the 78 minute mark.

The Tigers also finished the match with six shot attempts and nine shots on goal while Boonville had four shot attempts and one shot on goal.

Senior goalie Gabe Lorenz also had 16 saves in the match for Boonville.

In the JV match, Boonville and Smith-Cotton ended in a 1-1 tie.

The Pirates JV, who concluded the season at 5-3-2 overall, trailed Smith-Cotton early in the game after giving up a goal at the 8 minute mark. However it would be 21 minutes later when Boonville came back to tie the match at 1-all on a goal by Trevor Firman and assist by Jimi Barbarotta at the 29 minute mark.

Coach Hazell said with a few members missing, the boys did well adapting to their new positions defensively to hold off a persistent Tigers offense.

Boonville and Smith-Cotton finished the match with three shot attempts each while the Tigers outscored the Pirates 2-0 in shots on goal.

Gabe Allison finished the match with five saves for the Pirates.

Southern Boone of Ashland drew the top seed for the Class 2 District 9 Tournament, which will be held November 4-6 in Boonville.

Marshall was seeded second in the tournament, followed by Boonville and Fulton.

Tournament action will begin on Monday, Nov. 4 with Southern Boone playing Fulton at 4:30 p.m. and Marshall battling Boonville at 6.

The winners will advance to the championship game on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

The sectional tournament will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Class 2 District 9 winner will take on the winner from District 10 in Osage.

Making up that district are Fatima, Osage, Springfield Catholic and Sullivan.