New Franklin coach Adam Quest said the Bulldogs cross-country team killed two birds with one stone by competing in the Bowling Green Invitational last week.

With the district meet also held at Bowling Green and the Bulldogs needing a meet, Quest said it only made sense.

As it turned out, the New Franklin boys cross-country team finished 14th as a team out of 30 schools in attendance.

"The Bowling Green Invitational was a new meet for us this year,” Quest said. “Once we found out that our district meet would be held there, we added this regular season meet to our schedule so that we could have a chance to see the course prior to districts. There were over 30 schools in attendance, and most of them were much larger than us. Our team placed 14th overall, but the real story of the meet was some of our individual performances.

“Asa Fischer had his best meet of the season by far. He set a new personal record by over 30 seconds. Sam Ridgeway also ran a wonderful race, breaking the 19:00 barrier for the second time this season. Jackson Dorson, Douglass Creason and Hayden Wiseman all had strong races as well, finishing within 19 seconds of each other. Those three boys are very competitive, and they push each other to do better. We are definitely going to have our work cut out for us at districts, but the boys are all very determined and have been putting in some good work in practice."

Sam Ridgeway turned in the fastest time for the Bulldogs by placing 45th overall out of 181 runners in a time of 18:49.58.

Tyler Perkins finished 66th overall in 19:32.62, followed by Asa Fischer in 74th place in 19:37.67, Jackson Dorson in 93rd place in 20:08.32, Douglass Creason in 99th place in 20:16.66, Hayden Wiseman in 102nd place in 20:27.65 and Davide Brucks in 145th place in 22:26.50.

Thomas Doss of St. Charles was the top runner in the meet in 16:25.17. Jacob Blassingame of St. Charles West finished second in 16:35.95.

Father Tolton captured first in the team standing with 60 points while Bowling Green finished second with 119 points. New Franklin finished 14th overall with 339 points.

For the New Franklin girls, junior Mallori Burnett finished 124th out of 141 runners in a time of 27:48.24.

Lillian Jackson of St. Charles West had the winning time in the girl’s division in a time of 19:01.36. Mercedes Schroer of Christian finished second in 19:42.71.

Father Tolton girls captured the team title with 63 points. St. Charles finished second with 111 points.