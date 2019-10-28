Pilot Grove senior Cole Meisenheimer and Cairo’s Jacob Davis were selected as co-MVPs in the Central Activities Conference in baseball for the 2019 season.

While hitting .414 for the season with 12 hits in 29 at-bats with 11 singles, one double and five RBIs, Meisenheimer also finished 2-2 as a starting pitcher with 28 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings for an ERA of 2.70.

The Tigers also tied Cairo atop the conference standings for the season at 4-1, followed by New Franklin and Sturgeon each at 3-2, Madison 1-4 and Glasgow 0-5.

As for conference selections, Cairo finished with four first-team picks and two honorable-mention selections while Pilot Grove had four first team picks and one honorable-mention selection.

New Franklin also had three first team picks and two honorable-mention selections.

Joining Meisenheimer on the first team for the Tigers were senior Kealin Vinson, junior Bailey Quint and sophomore Bo Vonson. Junior Hayden Krumm, meanwhile, was the only honorable-mention selection for Pilot Grove.

As for New Franklin, Gavin Bishop, Crayton Gallatin and Colten Collyott were each first-team selections while Keaton Eads and Zac Held were honorable-mention picks.

Other first team selections were Bryce Taylor, Jack Prewett, Kenny Brunkhorst and Gage Wilson of Cairo, Blake Bailey, Jacob Brooks, Ben Doss and Corbin Gehrig of Sturgeon and Drew Sanders of Glasgow.

Other players selected to the honorable-mention all-conference team were Logan Head and Justyn Gittemeier of Cairo and Tyler Buck of Madison.

In softball in the Central Activities Conference, Natalie Thomas of Community R-6 was selected as the MVP for the 2019 season.

In the final team standings in the conference, Community captured the championship at 7-0. Pilot Grove finished second at 6-1, followed by Cairo at 5-2, New Franklin and Sturgeon each at 3-4 and Slater and Glasgow at 1-6.

Pilot Grove had three first-team selections in the conference in seniors Natalie Rentel and Abby Schupp and freshman Kaitlyn Maggard.

New Franklin, meanwhile, finished with two first-team selections in junior Isabelle Matney and sophomore Abby Maupin and one honorable-mention selection in junior Alexia Sprick.

Other first team selections were Emma Angel and Emmi Johnson of Community R-6, Kacie Callahan, Morgan Taylor and Emily Frazer of Cairo, Erin Mills and Taylor Harris of Sturgeon, Krista Monnig of Glasgow, Mallory Greiwe of Madison and Deliza Cortez of Slater.

Other players selected to the honorable-mention team are Miranda Cooper, Hadley Sanders and Keyanna Colvin of Glasgow, Alexis Welch of Community R-6, Rylee Thomas of Madison, Emilee Grimes of Slater and Shelby Bailey of Sturgeon.