The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team took a different approach to Thursday’s match against School of the Osage.

With four seniors being honored with their parents prior to the game, head coach Hannah Ashley felt a fast start would go a long way for the Lady Pirates.

And for a while it did as Boonville fell in the first set against Osage in a competitive game 20-25. In the second set, the Lady Pirates fell behind early and could never catch up while dropping the game 13-25.

The loss closed out the regular season for Boonville at 2-22-1 overall.

“We came out strong and the girls played well,” Ashley said. “Osage’s hitters had more experience but we never gave up.”

That was evident in the first set while playing to six ties early on. However after tying the match at 10-all on the serve by senior Lily Terrell, the Lady Pirates fell behind for good as Osage reeled off three straight points to go up 13-10.

But even then Boonville kept the match close while cutting the lead to two at 22-20 with three straight points on two Osage errors and a hit off the block by senior Gabi Webster.

Unfortunately for the Lady Pirates, Osage would come back with three straight points after that with two kills and a Boonville hitting error to win the first set 25-20.

The second set was just as close early on as Boonville and Osage played to four ties at 1-1, 2-2, 3-3 and 4-4.

But mistakes would riddle the Lady Pirates for the rest of the match as Osage came back and reeled off 10 straight points to extend the lead to 14-4.

Boonville fought back to cut the lead to six at 16-10 but would get no closer as Osage pushed the lead back up to double digits shortly after. The Indians biggest lead came on the final point in the match, which ended on a serve-receive errors by Boonville.

Nora Morris led the Lady Pirates with nine attack attempts along with five kills, four digs and one block.

Lily Terrell finished the match with 11 attack attempts and seven digs while Kennedy Renfrow had nine digs, five attack attempts and four blocks. Carson Dee finished the match with five attack attempts, five digs and two kills, followed by Madison Smith with eight attack attempts, three blocks and one kill, Abby Reisinger with six assists and four digs, Lillian Rohrbach with two digs and one attack attempt, Gabi Webster with one attack attempt, one kill and one dig and Abigail Fuemmeler with one dig.

In the JV match, Boonville fell in three sets against Osage 9-25, 25-22 and 9-15.

Ava Parman led the Lady Pirates with 11 attack attempts with seven kills and one ace.

Genae Hodge finished the match with 12 attack attempts along with two kills and two aces, followed by Abigail Fuemmeler with three attack attempts, three digs, three assists, two aces and one kill, Katelyn Smith with nine attack attempts, two kills and one block, Claire Witting with six digs, Alyssa Gross with five attack attempts and one dig, Molly Schuster with three digs and two attack attempts, Shelby Campbell with three digs and one ace, Ashlen Homan with two attack attempts, Heather Hall with two digs, Kinley Fox with one attack attempt and one kill and Madison Smith and Payton Luscombe each with one attack attempt.

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team will compete in the Class 3 District 9 Tournament this week in Centralia.

Kirksville drew the top seed in the tournament, followed by Marshall, Mexico, Chillicothe, Fulton, Centralia and Boonville.

Tournament action will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 29th, with Chillicothe playing Fulton at 5 p.m., followed by Marshall versus Boonville at 6 and Mexico versus Centralia at 7.