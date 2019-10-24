There was only one goal to be scored but it turned out to be for the right team as the Boonville Pirates clipped MMA 1-0 in the regular season finale Tuesday night at the city park soccer field.

The Pirates, who closed out the season at 9-5-1 overall, scored the only goal of the match six minutes in on an assist from senior Aaron Witting to senior Quin Gentry.

Boonville Pirates soccer coach Kaz Hazell said the team as a whole played a great game on Senior Night.

“They started off strong from the whistle and had high intensity the whole game,” Hazell said. “it was an exciting game from both teams, but we were able to capitalize on our goal scoring opportunity from Quin Gentry from a shot from 25 yards out. MMA gave the defense some tough trouble, but the back line was able to keep a shutout and goalie Gabe Lorenz with some big saves in net.

“The back line was a strong group of seniors that played well together and covered one another. The second half the offense had some great combinations up top and created many chances, but could not find the back of the net. This was a great win for us with it being 1-0 and getting a victory on Senior Night. The senior class this season has come a long way and has improved tremendously over the three years.”

Boonville also finished the match with 16 shot attempts and six shots on goal while MMA had eight shot attempts and eight shots on goal.

Boonville goalie Gabe Lorenz also had 16 matches in the match.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated MMA by a score of 3-0.

Coach Hazell said the JV boys won their third consecutive victory against MMA. “The boys struggled to score in the first half, but found their rhythm in the second half in which they scored their three goals to end the game at 3-0,” Hazell said. “Junior Jimi Barbarotta scored two followed by sophomore Brennen Rowe’s first goal of the season to end the game. Goalies Gage Allison and Gabe Brimer were able to shut down multiple scoring attempts from the Colonels to keep the game a shutout.”

With no score for the first half, the Pirates came back and took the lead for good with an unassisted goal by Barbarotta at the 36 minute mark to make it 1-0. One minute later, Barbarotta sclred his second goal of the game on an assist by Kameron Desmond to extend the lead to 2-0. Then, at the 50 minute mark, Brennen Rowe picked up his first goal of the season to round out the scoring.

Boonville’s JV also finished the match with 11 shot attempts and four shots on goal while MMA had 11 shot attempts and only one shot on goal.

Gabe Brimer had three saves in the match for Boonville’s JV, who improved to 5-3-1 on the season.



