The Boonville boys and girls cross-country teams closed out the regular season Tuesday with what head coach Melissa Baker called the best meet of the season.

With five girls and two boys competing in the meet for the Pirates, Baker said the effort was there, but the results did not measure up to past performances. “We did bring home one medal,” Baker said. “The top 20 in each division medaled. Cale Fox brought home a 18 place medal, despite the back spasms that bothered him throughout his race. The five girls have held together as a team and continue to perservere and compete in every meet.”

In the boy’s division, Fox finished 18th overall in a time of 19:31.50 while Hayden Allen placed 50th in 23:04.20.

Evan Aubuchon of Kirksville had the winning time in the time in 17:13.98 while Nathan Frazee of Clark County finished second in a time of 17:16.41.

Kirksville also won the team title with 36 points. St. Dominic finished second with 61 points, followed by Centralia with 90, Moberly 93, Clark County 98, Mexico 111 and Helias 180.

Meanwhile, in the girl’s division, Emily Gibson led the Lady Pirates by finishing 28th overall in 24:13.74. Olivia Eichelberger placed 34th overall in 24:39.15, followed by Daylynn Baker in 38th place in 25:03.99, Rachel Massa 41st in 25:19.18 and Anna Thompson in 60th place in 34:59.83.

Delaney Straus of Marion County had the best overall time for the girls in 20:27.27 while Isabella Ross of Moberly finished second in 20:26.08.

In the final-team standings for the girls, St. Dominic finished first with 61 points. Mexico place second with 69 points, followed by Centralia with 86, Clark 88, Kirksville 129, Marion County 150, Eldon 156, Boonville eighth with 185 and Helias with 204.



