The Pilot Grove boys and girls junior high basketball teams picked up two wins at home Tuesday night by beating St. Andrews of Tipton by the scores of 45-39 and 32-31, respectively.

The Tiger boys, 5-1 on the season, led St. Andrews from the first quarter on and took a 27-13 lead into the half. St. Andrews, meanwhile, outscored Pilot Grove 26-18 in the final two periods.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said solid win for the team to be able to stay undefeated at home and have some momentum going into the CAC conference tournament in Cairo. “Will look to have a couple good days worth of practice before our first round matchup against Glasgow,” Fricke said.

Ian Sprick led all scorers for Pilot Grove with 19 while Maddex Douglas chipped in 14, Logan Goehman eight and Beau Walker and Hayden Sleeper each with two points.

St. Andrews was led by Jackson Bailey with 27 points.

As for the Pilot Grove girls, they also improved to 5-1 on the season while leading St. Andrews 17-15 at the half. Meanwhile, after St. Andrews rallied back with a 8-6 advantage in the third quarter to tie the game at 23-all, Pilot Grove came back and held a 9-8 scoring edge in the final period for the one point victory.

Pilot Grove girls coach Aly Wessing said all of the girls stepped it up on defense and played aggressively. “I am proud of the girls for their hustle on both ends of the court,” Wessing said.

Emma Sleeper had 15 points to lead all scorers for Pilot Grove. Claire Rentel chipped in eight, Brooke Lorenz five and Lauren Krumm and Ava Hoff each with two.

In the game Monday at home against Jamestown, the Lady Tigers defeated Jamestown 48-35.

Pilot Grove led Jamestown 27-25 at the half but was outscored 13-8 in the third period to trail 38-35. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Lady Tigers rallied back with a 13-7 advantage for the win.

Emma Sleeper led the scoring attack for Pilot Grove with 22 points. Brooke Lorenz tossed in 12 while Claire Rentel and Ava Hoff added six points each and Lauren Krumm with two.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they defeated Jamestown 54-26.

The Tigers led Jamestown 36-15 at the half and then outscored the Eagles 18-11 in the second half.

Coach Fricke said good team win with balanced scoring.

Logan Goehman and Maddex Douglas each had 16 points to lead Pilot Grove. Hayden Sleeper added eight, Beau Walker seven, Alec Schupp three and Ian Sprick and Blake Gerke each with two.