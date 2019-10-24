The New Franklin boys cross-country team finished second in the Robert Kelsay Invitational Monday in Salisbury.

The Bulldogs had a total of eight runners compete in the meet, with two runners in the top 15 overall.

Russellville captured first in the meet with 69 points. New Franklin finished second with 88 points, followed by Salisbury and Hallsville each with 99, New Bloomfield 100, Meadville 144, Glasgow and Highland 156 and Braymer 179.

As for the top runner for New Franklin, Sam Ridgeway finished in ninth place in a time of 20:10.2. Tyler Perkins placed 13th overall in 20:40.83, followed by Douglass Creason in 26th place in 21:23.7, Asa Fischer in 27th place in 21:24.85, Jackson Dorson in 30th place in 21:36.57, Hayden Wiseman in 34th place in 21:59.16, David Brucks in 60th place in 23:43.21 and Logan Pierce in 77th place in 26:53.72.

For the New Franklin girls, Mallori Burnett finished 44th overall in a time of 28:18.46.

Salisbury girls captured first in the team standings with 44 points. Harrisburg finished second with 51 points, followed by Meadville with 74, Braymer 78 and Highland 79.

A total of 86 boys and 64 girls competed in the meet.

PRAIRIE HOME

Clayton Pethan led all runners for the Panthers by placing 21st overall in a time of 21:08 during the robert Kelsay Invitational Monday in Salisbury.

Allen Haslag finished in 31st place in a time of 21:40 while Will Wright took 70th in a time of 25:28.