The New Franklin boys junior high basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season by beating Sturgeon in CAC action Tuesday night in New Franklin 49-13.

The Bulldogs outscored Sturgeon in all four quarters and led 19-0 after one, 40-11 at the half and 47-13 after three quarters of play. New Franklin also held a 2-0 advantage in the final period.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said the boys really set the tone with the press in the first quarter. “We kept up the pace in the second quarter, even though we weren’t pressing our intensity was there,” Schlotzhauer said. “The second half will hopefully prove to be a lesson learned for us. We didn’t execute in the halfcourt very well at all. This group is good enough to play whatever pace is thrown at them. We have to be able to adjust and still be successful.”

Tanner Bishop had the high game for New Franklin with 24 points. Jake Marshall chipped in 10, Connor Wilmsmeyer five, Drake Clark four and Owen Curry, Rylan Hundley and Sawyer Felten each with two.

Sturgeon was led by Connor Lawson with six points.

As for the New Franklin girls, they fell to Sturgeon 42-29.

The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 2-3 on the season, trailed Sturgeon 17-6 at the half and 28-15 after three quarters of play.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said the girls struggled in the first half. “However, we improved a lot in the second,” Vetter said. “We are showing our ability to score, but couldn’t close the gap from our first half deficit. This group is improving each game and they are learning so much. We don’t play again until next week, where we will open up conference play at Cairo against Sturgeon again, first round.”

Kebrea Fair had the team-high for New Franklin with 12 points. Brynn Belstle tallied eight while Brooklyn Brown and Tatum Hoover added four points each and Emersyn Eads with one.





