The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team fell in three sets Tuesday night on the road against the Mexico Bulldogs 20-25, 25-23 and 25-27.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 2-21-1 overall, head coach Hannah Ashley said the girls played a great game against Mexico.

“We played more aggressive as the night went on (varsity),” Ashley said. “We started off slow and got our momentum at the end of the first set. When we had the game going our pace, we were able to attack the ball more and play with confidence. Kennedy Renfrow had an awesome night with 27 digs. Her leadership is shown on and off the court at all times. Lillian Rohrbach also had a great game with her two aces and hard serves to throw Mexico off. Lily Terrell was hustling and diving all over the court to save the ball. The game didn't go in our favor as we would have liked but the Lady Pirates never gave up hope. At one point during the third set, Mexico had a 20-15 lead and the girls were giving it their all. There is a big difference from the beginning of the year to now. After each point, whether it be in our favor or not, the girls on the court are coming together for the next play. Our motto for the year was "Play hard, play smart, play together" and that has been shown.”

Kennedy Renfrow led the Lady Pirates with 27 digs along with five attack attempts and one kill.

Nora Morris finished the match with 21 attack attempts, six kills, four digs and two aces while Abby Reisinger added 11 assists, nine digs, seven attack attempts, two kills and one ace, Lily Terrell 15 attack attempts, nine digs, two kills and one block, Carson Dee 10 attack attempts, seven digs, one kill and one ace, Madison Smith 11 attack attempts, three kills, two blocks and two digs and Lilly Rohrbach with five attack attempts, three digs and two aces.

In the JV match, Boonville fell in two straight against Mexico 10-25 and 16-25.

Freshman Genae Hodge led the Lady Pirates with six attack attempts with two kills, two digs, one block and one ace.

Abby Fuemmeler finished the match with three kills, one dig and one attack attempt while Katelyn Smith added three attack attempts, one kill and one dig, Ava Parman three attack attempts and one block, Shelby Campbell four digs, Heather Hall three attack attempts, one kill and one dig, Madison Smith two attack attempts and one assist, Alyssa Gross two attack attempts and Molly Schuster with one dig.





