The Boonville Pirates junior varsity football team fell in the season finale Monday night on the road against the Hallsville Indians 38-14.

While the Pirates closed out the season at 4-4 overall and 3-4 in the Tri-County Conference, head coach Seth Brimer said he was super proud of the team and how they handled themselves this year. “We had a lot of ups and only a few downs and that really speaks to the attitude and effort of this team,” Brimer said. “The future of the program is bright.”

The Pirates trailed from the first quarter on as the Indians led 16-0 after one quarter and 32-14 at the half. Meanwhile, after a scoreless third quarter, Hallsville came back and outscored Boonville 6-0.

DaWan Lomax led the Pirates in both rushing and passing against Hallsville. Lomax finished the game with 13 carries for 126 yards and one touchdown while completing 6 of 13 passes for 52 yards.

Hunter Pethan finished the game with seven carries for 85 yards and one score while Nash McKenzie had four carries for 11 yards and Michael DeLeon with one for 3 yards.

Pethan also had one reception for 21 yards while Landon Williams added one for 18 yards, Sarah Miller one for 8 yards, Nash McKenzie two for 4 yards and Luke Green one for 2 yards.

McKenzie also had 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery to lead all tacklers for Boonville.

Max Eckerle finished the game with nine tackles, one tackle for loss and one caused fumble while Mar’Quise Coleman added eight tackles and two tackles for loss, Huston Force and Dustin Taylor each with five tackles, Peyton Hahn four tackles and one tackle for loss, Luke Green, Landon Williams, Jordan Pinkett and Trent Maxwell each with three tackles and Edrissa Bah, Connor Acton and Zane Watring with two tackles each.

Bah also had one caused fumble while Force had one fumble recovery.