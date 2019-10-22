AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown
6:30 p.m. — Grandview at Grain Valley
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Bishop Miege at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Ruskin
7 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Truman at Liberty North
7 p.m. — Van Horn at North Kansas City
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Blue Springs South at Blue Springs Family YMCA
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships final round, Silo Ridge Golf & Country Club, Bolivar, Mo.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 4 Sectional Playoffs
4 p.m. — Truman at Blue Springs South
Class 3 Sectional Playoffs
6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Nevada
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Winnetonka at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Liberty North, Savannah at Henley Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn at Spartan Invitational, Richmond Middle School
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s television/radio highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Basel/Vienna/WTA Elite Trophy Shuhai, 6:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen at Atletico Madrid, 11:55 a.m., TNT (51)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Manchester City, 2 p.m., TNT (51)
• MLB World Series: Washington at Houston, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• Golf: The Challenge-Japan Skins Special, 7 p.m., GOLF (27)
• NBA: New Orleans at Toronto, 7 p.m., TNT (51)
• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: Skate America, 7 p.m., OLY (208)
• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, 9:30 p.m., TNT (51)
Tuesday’s Radio
• MLB World Series: Washington at Houston, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)