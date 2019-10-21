Boonville senior soccer player Will Rehagen picked up his second hat trick of the season with three goals in a 4-2 win over Moberly Thursday night in Moberly.

Rehagen, the team’s leading scorer this season, scored goals at the 18, 52 and 76 minute mark.

However, it was Josh Chrisman, who got the Pirates on the board first with a goal at the 9 minute mark on an assist by Rehagen. Then, at the 18 minute mark, Rehagen picked up the first of three goals on an assist by Angel Garcia to extend the lead to 2-0.

Of course Moberly would come back with two unanswered goals at the 25 and 29 minute mark to tie the game at 2-all at the half.

But it was all Boonville after that as Rehagen scored his second goal at the 52 minute mark on an assist again by Garcia to make it 3-2. Then, at the 76 minute mark, Rehagen found the net again with an unassisted goal to complete the scoring.

Boonville soccer coach Kaz Hazell said Moberly came back to tie it up 2-2 before the half had ended. “We had dropped our level a bit in the first half resulting in goals for Moberly,” Hazell said. The second half the boys raised their level and came back responding with two more outstanding goals by Will Rehagen in the half. Theboys played much better this half as they dominated majority of the half leaving it a shutout.”

Boonville finished the match with 14 shot attempts and eight shots on goal while Moberly had 12 shot attempts and two shots on goal.

Goalies Gabe Lorenz and Gage Allison had four and three saves in the match, respectively.

Boonville improved to 8-5-1 overall with the win.

In the JV match, Boonville defeated Moberly 2-0.

Hazell said the JV Pirates seem to be getting stronger with the fundamentals of soccer and are currently sitting with a positive record of 4-3-1.

Boonville led Moberly 1-0 at the half on a goal by Tucker Lorenz and assist by Etienne Colleaux at the 7 minute mark. Then, at the 33 minute mark, the Pirates scored again on an assisted goal by Isaac Marriott to make it 2-0.

Hazell said Colleaux also had multiple shot attempts and goal scoring opportunities, but was unable to put the ball in the back of the net.

Boonville’s JV finished the match with nine shot attempts and five shots on goal while Moberly had four shot attempts and three shots on goal.

Goalie Gabe Brimer had two saves in the match.



