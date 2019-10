AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill South at Park Hill High School

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Ruskin

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Center vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit West High School

7 p.m. — Columbia Hickman at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

2:15 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Blue Springs South High School

4 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit North

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

At Raytown High School

Noon — Championship: Truman vs. St. Teresa's Academy

Class 3 District 14 Tournament

At Raytown South High School

2 p.m. — Championship: Oak Grove vs. Odessa

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Blue Springs at Blue Valley (Kan.) North Tournament

8 a.m. — Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grain Valley Invitational, Blue Springs Fieldhouse

8 a.m. — Truman at Truman Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

Blue Springs South at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

10 a.m. — Van Horn at Crossroads Conference Championships, Zarda Farm, Mission, Kan.

WHAT'S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Amundi Open de France, 5 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: ATP Stockholm/Antwerp/WTA Moscow/Luxembourg, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: Champions Tour Dominion Energy Charity Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• College soccer: Cornell at Yale, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: PGA CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, 4:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Marshall at Florida Atlantic, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB playoffs: ALCS: Houston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College soccer: North Carolina State at Duke, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• CFL: Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• High school fooball: Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin at Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: New York Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College basketball: Kentucky Blue-White Game, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA preseason: New Orleans at New York, 7 p.m., TNT (51)

• College football: Ohio State at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: Arkansas at Mississippi, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• College volleyball: San Diego ay BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• Boxing: Artur Beterbiev vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: Road Atlanta, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: UNLV at Fresno State, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA preseason: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• Motorsports: ARCA Kansas 150 (tape), 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: Skate America Las Vegas, 11 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Friday’s Radio

• MLB playoffs: ALCS: Houston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• High school football: Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school football: St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)