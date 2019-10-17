Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a nine-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.
CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. De Smet (9), 7-0, 90, 1
2. C.B.C., 6-1, 78, 2
T3. Joplin, 7-0, 68, 4
T3. Liberty North, 7-0, 68, 3
5. Park Hill, 6-1, 54, 5
6. Francis Howell, 6-1, 44, 7
7. Raymore-Peculiar, 5-2, 37, 8
8. Marquette, 7-0, 27, 9
9. Lee’s Summit North, 4-3, 17, 6
10. Blue Springs, 4-3, 8, 10
Also receiving votes: Fort Zumwalt West (5-2), 3.
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Fort Zumwalt North (9), 7-0, 90, 1
2. Jackson, 7-0, 81, 2
3. Chaminade, 5-2, 67, 3
4. Carthage, 5-2, 57, 4
5. Eureka, 6-1, 52, 5
6. North Kansas City, 7-0, 51, 6
7. Staley, 5-2, 41, 7
8. McCluer North, 6-1, 27, 10
9. Raytown, 5-2, 19, 8
10. Battle, 4-3, 7, 9
Also receiving votes: Park Hill South (4-3), 2; Waynesville (4-3), 1.
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Ladue (9), 6-0, 90, 1
2. Webb City, 6-1, 78, 2
3. Camdenton, 7-0, 75, 3
4. West Plains, 6-1, 63, 5
5. Platte County, 5-2, 52, 4
6. Smithville, 6-1, 43, 6
7. Helias, 6-1, 33, 7
8. Lebanon, 5-2, 25, 8
9. MICDS, 5-2, 18, 9
10. Bolivar, 7-0, 14, 10
Also receiving votes: Farmington (6-1), 4.
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Blair Oaks (9), 7-0, 90, 1
2. Odessa, 7-0, 79, 2
3. Trinity Catholic, 5-2, 74, 3
4. Mount Vernon, 7-0, 63, 4
5. Kennett, 7-0, 51, 6
6. St. Charles West, 6-1, 41, 5
7. Boonville, 6-1, 38, 7
8. Lutheran: St. Charles, 6-1, 21, T9
9. Center, 6-1, 17, T9
10. Savannah, 6-1, 14, NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Southern Boone.
Also receiving votes: Cassville (6-1), 4; Southern Boone (5-2), 3.
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Cardinal Ritter (9), 7-0, 90, 1
2. Lutheran North, 5-1, 81, 2
3. Lathrop, 7-0, 69, 3
4. Maryville, 5-1, 62, 4
5. Centralia, 7-0, 54, 5
6. Ava, 7-0, 48, 6
7. Clark County, 6-1, 37, 7
8. Lamar, 5-2, 23, 9
9. Summit Christian Academy, 7-0, 16, 10
10. Palmyra, 5-2, 8, 8
Also receiving votes: Fair Grove (7-0), 5; Knob Noster (6-1), 2.
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lincoln (9), 7-0, 90, 1
2. Pierce City, 7-0, 80, 3
3. Thayer, 6-1, 71, 2
4. Mid-Buchanan, 6-1, 62, 4
5. Hayti, 6-1, 52, 5
6. Valle Catholic, 6-1, 48, 6
7. Marceline, 6-1, 33, 7
8. Miller, 7-0, 25, 8
9. Adrian, 6-1, 16, 9
10. South Harrison, 7-0, 11, 10
Also receiving votes: Scotland County (6-1), 5; Gallatin (6-1), 2.