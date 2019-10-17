Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a nine-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. De Smet (9), 7-0, 90, 1

2. C.B.C., 6-1, 78, 2

T3. Joplin, 7-0, 68, 4

T3. Liberty North, 7-0, 68, 3

5. Park Hill, 6-1, 54, 5

6. Francis Howell, 6-1, 44, 7

7. Raymore-Peculiar, 5-2, 37, 8

8. Marquette, 7-0, 27, 9

9. Lee’s Summit North, 4-3, 17, 6

10. Blue Springs, 4-3, 8, 10

Also receiving votes: Fort Zumwalt West (5-2), 3.

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Fort Zumwalt North (9), 7-0, 90, 1

2. Jackson, 7-0, 81, 2

3. Chaminade, 5-2, 67, 3

4. Carthage, 5-2, 57, 4

5. Eureka, 6-1, 52, 5

6. North Kansas City, 7-0, 51, 6

7. Staley, 5-2, 41, 7

8. McCluer North, 6-1, 27, 10

9. Raytown, 5-2, 19, 8

10. Battle, 4-3, 7, 9

Also receiving votes: Park Hill South (4-3), 2; Waynesville (4-3), 1.

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Ladue (9), 6-0, 90, 1

2. Webb City, 6-1, 78, 2

3. Camdenton, 7-0, 75, 3

4. West Plains, 6-1, 63, 5

5. Platte County, 5-2, 52, 4

6. Smithville, 6-1, 43, 6

7. Helias, 6-1, 33, 7

8. Lebanon, 5-2, 25, 8

9. MICDS, 5-2, 18, 9

10. Bolivar, 7-0, 14, 10

Also receiving votes: Farmington (6-1), 4.

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Blair Oaks (9), 7-0, 90, 1

2. Odessa, 7-0, 79, 2

3. Trinity Catholic, 5-2, 74, 3

4. Mount Vernon, 7-0, 63, 4

5. Kennett, 7-0, 51, 6

6. St. Charles West, 6-1, 41, 5

7. Boonville, 6-1, 38, 7

8. Lutheran: St. Charles, 6-1, 21, T9

9. Center, 6-1, 17, T9

10. Savannah, 6-1, 14, NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Southern Boone.

Also receiving votes: Cassville (6-1), 4; Southern Boone (5-2), 3.

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Cardinal Ritter (9), 7-0, 90, 1

2. Lutheran North, 5-1, 81, 2

3. Lathrop, 7-0, 69, 3

4. Maryville, 5-1, 62, 4

5. Centralia, 7-0, 54, 5

6. Ava, 7-0, 48, 6

7. Clark County, 6-1, 37, 7

8. Lamar, 5-2, 23, 9

9. Summit Christian Academy, 7-0, 16, 10

10. Palmyra, 5-2, 8, 8

Also receiving votes: Fair Grove (7-0), 5; Knob Noster (6-1), 2.

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lincoln (9), 7-0, 90, 1

2. Pierce City, 7-0, 80, 3

3. Thayer, 6-1, 71, 2

4. Mid-Buchanan, 6-1, 62, 4

5. Hayti, 6-1, 52, 5

6. Valle Catholic, 6-1, 48, 6

7. Marceline, 6-1, 33, 7

8. Miller, 7-0, 25, 8

9. Adrian, 6-1, 16, 9

10. South Harrison, 7-0, 11, 10

Also receiving votes: Scotland County (6-1), 5; Gallatin (6-1), 2.