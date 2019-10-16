The Blue Springs South volleyball team used a strong team effort to outlast host Raymore-Peculiar Tuesday.

Aubrey LaPour led the way with 15 kills and 13 digs as the Jaguars edged the Panthers 25-16, 19-25, 29-27 in a Suburban Big Six match.

“If you need the definition of the word ‘team’ or ‘effort,’ check out (us),” Jaguars coach Mallori Perry said after her team improved to 11-16 overall and 3-4 in the conference. “Total team effort tonight.”

Kylie Gregory had 10 kills and 11 digs, Ryleigh McBurney dished out 17 assists, Marti Strickert had 14 assists and Carsen Murray tallied six blocks to help the balanced effort.

The Jaguars also won in three in the junior varsity match, 25-22, 23-25, 15-7.

FORT OSAGE 25-25, BELTON 15-17: Fort Osage improved to 8-2 in the Suburban Middle Seven with a home victory over Belton Tuesday.

Kendra Siefker knocked down five kills and Aly Young and Rachel Tharp added three apiece to lead a balanced attack at the net. Ciery Cory tallied 13 assists as the Indians improved to 17-9-2 overall.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 25-25, BLUE SPRINGS 21-14: Blue Springs was unable to get past Lee’s Summit West on its Senior Night.

Chloe Kaminski totaled 11 kills, Cherray Wilson added six kills and Aliyah Bello led the defense with 20 digs but it wasn’t enough to get past the host Titans.

Lily Letchworth had 21 assists as the Wildcats dropped to 13-9 overall and 5-3 in the Suburban Big Six.

“(We had) super competitive play from outsides Aliyah Bello and Chloe Kaminski. Bello was all over the floor, digging balls and covering hitters with efficiency,” Wildcats coach Katie Straka said.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 25-25, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 15-17: Courtney Taylor knocked down six kills and served two aces but William Chrisman dropped a Suburban Middle Seven match to North Kansas City Tuesday.

Patience Farmer led the defense with 11 digs as the Bears dropped to 4-7-1 overall and 4-4 in the conference.