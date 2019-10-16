The Ss. Peter & Paul girls volleyball team suffered a rare loss at home Monday night against Gentry by losing in two straight sets 20-25 and 14-25.

While the Lady Warriors closed out the season at 14-3-1 on the season, head coach Dina Herzog said she wishes the girls could have shown Gentry how they can play. “Aggressive serving by Gentry and lack of communication by us when were discouraged took charge,” Herzog said. “Our wins are team efforts and our losses only happen when individuals don’t play well and forget the team has their back. We had a great season and I’m proud of their individual contributions to this team’s success.”

Kylee Turner led Ss. Peter & Paul with nine assists and two kills. Addy Nichols finished the game with six kills, two digs and one block while Addie Hubach added five digs and three kills, Alison Eichelberger six digs and one ace, Bridgette Lutz one assist and one kill, Allison Drummond one ace, Ava Esser one assist and Bailey Atkinson with one dig.

In the B-team match, Ss. Peter & Paul fell in two straight sets against Gentry 16-25 and 16-25.

The Lady Warriors B-team finished the season at 7-9 overall. “The girls came on strong at the end of the season,” said B-team coach Carol Griffin. “We played a good team and just came up short. We have played very well and they, too, were disappointed in the loss. In return, it was fun watching the girls improve their play and skills.”

Mabry Caton led Ss. Peter & Paul’s B-team with five digs and two kills. Bella Imhoff finished the match with three digs, two kills and one assist while Sydney Nowlin added three digs, two aces and one kill, Randi Cottrell one ace, one assist and one dig, Reagan Wilson one assist and one dig and Delaney Rowlett with one kill.



