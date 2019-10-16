Emma Sleeper scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Pilot Grove girls junior high basketball team past Jamestown 44-35 in the opening round of the Prairie Home Tournament.

Brooke Lorenz tossed in seven points for the Lady Tigers, who trailed 24-17 at the half before rallying with a 27-11 advantage in the second half. Halea Hoff finished the game with six, Claire Rentel and Ava Hoff four each and Lauren Krumm with two.

Jamestown was led by Alyssa Hees with 18 and Jolene Sorrells with 10.



