Prairie Home’s Savanna Tracy ran a season best time of 23:30 to place 16th overall during the Russellville Cross-Country Invitational last Saturday.

Allen Haslag led the Prairie Home boys by placing 75th overall in a time of 21:50, followed by Will Wright in 87th place in 24:58, Gabe Turner in 88th place in 25:44 and Preston Scheidt in 93rd place in a time of 31:22.

Prairie Home coach Marie Pope said Scheidt’s shaved off almost two minutes and 30 seconds off his time while Tracy took 10 seconds off her personal best.

“Pretty amazing results considering the frigid temperatures when we arrived at the course,” Pope said.



