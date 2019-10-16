The Boonville Pirates soccer team have played in better games.

Tuesday night’s game on the road against St. Paul’s Lutheran in Concordia was not one of them as the Pirates fell against the Saints 6-1.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 7-5-1 on the season, head coach Kaz Hazell said this was a good learning experience as the Pirates start to prepare for districts. “This was definitely not our best game this season and we did not come out ready and had three goals scored on us in both halves,” Hazell said. “There were other chances for us to finish, but we didn’t find the net. Will Rehagen was the only goal on the game for us.”

Trailing 3-0 in the match wasn’t exactly what the Pirates had in mind, either. But that’s exactly what happened as St. Pauls opened the game with three straight goals at the 28, 32 and 36 minute mark. Meanwhile, after Rehagen scored Boonville’s lone goal at the 37 minute mark on an assist by Angel Garcia, St. Pauls came back and tacked on three more goals in the second half at the 47, 57 and 79 minute mark to round out the scoring.

St. Pauls also finished the match with nine shot attempts and nine shots on goal while Boonville had only three shot attempts and three shots on goal.

Senior goalie Gabe Lorenz had 13 saves in the match and allowed four goals while Gage Allison had seven saves and allowed only two goals.

In the JV match, Boonville defeated St. Paul’s Lutheran 1-0 on the unassisted goal by Tucker Lorenz at the 28 minute mark.

Hazell said the JV team played well against a talented team. “The defensive line, led by sophomore Gabe Thoma, were able to shut down the Saints advancements, leaving an opening for Tucker to finish the only goal scored in the match,” Hazell said. “This was Tucker’s sixth goal of the season.”

Boonville finished the match with three shot attempts while St. Pauls had six shot attempts and three shots on goal.

Goalie Gabe Brimer had five saves in the match for Boonville’s JV, which improved to 3-3-1 on the season.



