New Franklin senior Tyler Perkins finished 24th overall in a time of 19:32.5 to lead the Bulldogs during the Centralia Cross-Country Invitational on Tuesday.

Sam Ridgeway finished 31st overall in a time of 19:52.3, followed by Asa Fischer in 51st place in 20:44, Douglass Creason in 59th place in 21:02.6, Hayden Wiseman in 60th place in 21:06.3, Jackson Dorson in 71st place in 21:23.4 and David Brucks in 83rd place in 22:15.1.

In the JV meet, Mallori Burnett finished 15th overall in the girls division in 27:35.3 while Logan Pierce placed 35th in the boys division in 26:31.5.



