New Franklin boys junior high basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season by beating Bunceton 58-16 in the opening round of the Prairie Home Tournament on Monday.

Drake Clark led all scorers in the game for New Franklin with 12 points. Tanner Bishop chipped in 10, Sawyer Felten and Connor Wilmsmeyer each with eight, Jacob Marshall seven, Owen Curry six, Rylan Hundley five and Ryan August with two.

Bunceton was led by Evan Bishop with 13 points.

New Franklin led Bunceton 32-11 at the half and then outscored the Dragons 26-5 in the final-two periods.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said the boys really shared the ball well. “Our press set the tempo early and we were really looking to get to the rim and attacking,” Schlotzhauer said. “Our bench guys came in and contributed very well. We have some energy off of the bench, they just have to learn their roles a little bit better for us to use them more.”

Fatima (G) 24

New Franklin 18

The New Franklin girls junior high basketball team fell in the opening round of the Prairie Home Tournament Monday night against Fatima.

Fatima led New Franklin 12-7 at the half and 20-12 after three quarters of play.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said the girls performed exceptionally better against Fatima. “Only losing to a very big and athletic group by six points is a positive,” Vetter said. “I saw very good things and I’m excited to build off of that for the remainder of the tournament and season.”

Kebrea Fair had the team high for New Franklin with seven points. Brynn Belstle tossed in four while Emersyn Eads, Brooklyn Brown and Tatum Hoover added two points each and Sophia Held with one point.

Friday, Oct. 11

New Franklin (B) 61, Higbee 36

Tanner Bishop led three players in double figures with 22 points Friday night in the season opener against Higbee.

Jake Marshall tallied 13 points while Sawyer Felten added 10 for the Bulldogs, who led 36-19 at the half. Drake Clark and Connor Wilmsmeyer each had eight points.

Higbee was led by Walter Spillman with 14 points.

Higbee (G) 26, New Franklin 9

The New Franklin girls junior high basketball team dropped its opening game of the season Friday night against the Higbee Tigers.

Tatum Hoover led the Lady Bulldogs with eight of the team’s nine points. Kebrea Fair had one point.





