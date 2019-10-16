The Kansas City Comets will continue to make Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence its home for the near future.

The Major Arena Soccer League team announced Tuesday it had reached an agreement to play the next three seasons at SEC Arena, which is owned by the city of Independence.

“We are thrilled to announce Silverstein Eye Centers Arena through 2022. We couldn’t be more excited for our fans to see all the upgrades,” Comets managing partner Brian Budzinski said in a press release.

The Comets also reached a three-year agreement to train at the Kansas City Soccer Dome and signed a one-year lease to make its office in Hy-Vee Arena, the former Kemper Arena, where the former Comets franchise made its home for 25 seasons.

Budzinski helped bring the Comets back in 2010 before exiting prior to the 2018-19 season. He re-joined the ownership group this offseason.

“It is great to know we have a three-year contract with the Comets organization and to know Brian Budzinski is back in the driver's seat,” Larry Hovick, general manager of Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, said in the press release. “Brian is known in the soccer community and led the team successfully in the venue for many years. I am looking forward to the Comets bringing the blue-field action to their fans starting this November.”

The Comets will begin their 10th season at SEC Arena when they play host to the St. Louis Ambush in their home opener on Nov. 30.